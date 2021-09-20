Bliss GVS Pharma zooms on purchasing immovable property from JMFARC

Bliss GVS Pharma is currently trading at Rs. 114.05, up by 1.10 points or 0.97% from its previous closing of Rs. 112.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 111.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 115.30 and Rs. 111.00 respectively. So far 15686 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 224.00 on 13-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 91.50 on 12-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 115.30 and Rs. 110.15 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1185.69 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 33.24%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 27.96% and 38.80% respectively.

Bliss GVS Pharma has purchased Immovable Property situated at Village R.S. Nos. 525/ A/2-P, 537, 536-A, 536-B, 541-P and 542 of Village Ishwarpura, Asoj, Taluka Waghodia, Vadodara Halo! Highway, District Vadodara, Gujarat admeasuring 1,15,187 sq. mtrs. from JM Financial Asset Reconstruction Company (JMFARC) by way of Private Treaty under the provisions of SARFAESI Act for the expansion of Manufacturing Capability, Research & Development, Business Operations and Development of the Company. In this regard, the company has received Sale Confirmation Letter dated September 17, 2021 from JMFARC.

Bliss GVS Pharma is engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of Pessary Formulations, Suppository Formulations, Calcium Preparation, Protein Powders, Iron Preparation, Antibiotics, Analgesic & Antipyretics, Respiratory, Anti-inflammatory, Dermatological Preparations, Anti-Diarrhoeal products.

Please share this news







