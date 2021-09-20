Adani Ports surges on getting nod to raise Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is currently trading at Rs. 771.40, up by 4.50 points or 0.59% from its previous closing of Rs. 766.90 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 759.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 775.75 and Rs. 751.00 respectively. So far 77697 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 901.00 on 09-Jun-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 312.00 on 24-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 786.00 and Rs. 740.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 157031.13 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 63.79%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 30.59% and 5.62% respectively.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has received an approval for issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for capex / refinancing of existing debt and general corporate purpose for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches on private placement basis. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on September 18, 2021, has given their in-principle approval for the same.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), a part of globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest integrated logistics player in India.

