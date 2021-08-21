With increased connectivity in India, the use of routers for wireless internet connections is increasing. The demand for routers further increased during the COVID-19 lockdown with its demand increasing for different purposes like OTT content (recreational purpose) and remote working and education too. The presence of a router in addition to the office set-up was also felt at home. As a result, many low-priced routers have entered the Indian market. Here are the best five Wi-Fi routers which are placed below 5,000 INR. Before purchasing a router, it is recommended that the buyer lit down their requirements to be sure that they are not missing out on any necessary features and then set the budget for the same.

1. TP-Link Archer C7 AC1750 Dual Band Gigabit Wireless Router

This TP-Link router supports a dual-band Wi-Fi speed of 450 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 1300 Mbps on 5 GHz. The TP-Link router supports 5th generation Wi-Fi. The fixed antennas of the router are supported by three dual bands. A stable connection is ensured by the router as it is powered by Qualcomm Chipset. In addition to this, the router supports both network and parental control to secure the network. Setting the router is extremely easy as it supports easy management by iOS and Android devices. The router setting of most of the settings of the TP-Link router can be accessed via 192.168.100.1 from any browser to make the necessary changes in the settings of the router to optimize it according to the needs. The Wi-Fi router eliminates dead zones with its mesh function.

2. Tenda AC10 1200 Mbps Wireless Smart Dual- Band WiFi Router

It is a dual-band wireless router that works on all platforms. The router supports both LAN ports and Gigabit WAN and works for all platforms. The router can do multi-wall penetration with the help of a strong dual-band Wi-Fi signal. The four Wi-Fi connection is strengthened and further is widened with four antennas present in it. The antennas are omnidirectional and the router comes with intelligent and beamforming signal location technology. Multitasking capabilities by the router is ensured by MU-MIMO technology.

3. D-Link DIR-841 – AC1200 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

With a touch control method, this D-Link router has a very classy look. The connectivity supported by the router is 300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps on 5 GHz. The router supports high-level security with the help of IpsecTunnel, DMZ, MAC Filter, IP Filter, SPI, firewall NAT, WPA/WPA2. The security features of the router come in handy for minimizing threats, preventing unwanted intrusion by other people. The router is apt for both office and home set-up. The D-Link router supports four modes: router, access point, repeater and client. MU-MIMO technology of the router ensures extremely efficient performance. One can also consider purchasing other routers like Globe At Home and PLDT. The default gateway address to such a router is 192.168.254.254.

4. TP-Link Archer C5 Gigabit MU-MIMO Wireless Router

This dual-band frequency supporting router supports the Wireless type of 802.11ac. The dual-band Wi-Fi supported by the router includes 2.4 GHz 300 Mbps and 5 GHz 867 Mbps connections. The router has five antennas, four of these antennas are external while one antenna is present inside the router. The presence of five antennas in the router ensures optimal coverage for internet connectivity and guarantees a stable wireless connection. The efficiency of the communication with more than two devices is powered by two folds with the MU-MIMO technology. A new Wi-Fi access point can be created using the access point mode of the router

5. TP-Link WiFi 6 AX1500 Archer AX10 Router

With a triple-core CPU, all networks can be instantly managed by the router. This TP-Link Wi-Fi router supports next-generation Wi-Fi speed up to 1.5 Gbps. The router supports four antennas; the individual clients using this router are managed with the help of beamforming technology. The plus point of this router is that it allows the users to connect dozens of devices and still ensure that the network speed is not compromised. The Wi-Fi can be easily controlled via both app and voice. The six USP of the router includes Wi-Fi 6, triple-core processor, instant response to every click, boosted Wi-Fi coverage, Gigabit broadband internet access and easy set-up.

