Bank of India slashes interest rates on home, vehicle loans

Bank of India has slashed its interest rates on home and vehicle loans by 35 basis point and 50 basis points, respectively. With this cut, the interest rate on home loans starts at 6.50 percent against earlier 6.85 percent, and at 6.85 percent against 7.35 percent prior on vehicle loans.

These new rates are effective from October 18, 2021 to December 31, 2021 and is available for customers applying for fresh loans and also for those seeking transfer of loans.

Bank of India offers wide range of services such as Personal banking, Corporate, Rural, MSME, Retail, NRI services, Cards/ATM etc.

