Panache Digilife selected under MSME category of PLI Scheme

Panache Digilife has been selected under the MSME category of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Telecom and Networking Products by Ministry of Communications.

This is second PLI for the company after IT Hardware PLI under which the company is poised to manufacture IT products like Servers, Laptops, Tablets & AIO PC. The telecom PLI brings game-changing opportunities for the company. With these two game-changing PLI schemes the company is poised to design and manufacture next generation IT & Telecom products for the domestic and global customers.

Panache Digilife is engaged in Information and Communication Technology manufacturing, distribution and services.

