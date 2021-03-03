Bajaj Healthcare surges on getting permission from MPCB to resume operations at Tarapur unit

Bajaj Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 495.00, up by 6.65 points or 1.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 488.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 494.90 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 502.40 and Rs. 492.20 respectively. So far 16362 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 600.00 on 04-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 185.00 on 25-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 505.50 and Rs. 458.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 687.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 67.26% and Non-Institutions held 32.74%.

Bajaj Healthcare has received permission from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to resume operations at its Tarapur unit in Maharashtra. The authority on January 14 this year had directed the company, which makes active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), intermediates and formulations, to shut operations at the facility for alleged violation of provisions.

Bajaj Healthcare mainly focuses on development, manufacturing and supply of Amino Acids, Nutritional Supplements and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) for Pharmaceutical, Nutraceuticals and Food industries.

