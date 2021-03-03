Yes Bank gains on getting shareholders’ nod for raising Rs 10,000 crore capital

Yes Bank is currently trading at Rs. 16.40, up by 0.10 points or 0.61% from its previous closing of Rs. 16.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 16.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 16.55 and Rs. 16.30 respectively. So far 7790325 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 2 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 87.95 on 18-Mar-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 5.55 on 06-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 16.90 and Rs. 15.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 41090.05 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions holding in the company stood at 62.35% and 37.65% respectively.

Yes Bank’s shareholders have approved a proposal for raising Rs 10,000 crore capital with the requisite majority. As many as 98.78 per cent votes were cast in favour of the resolution to authorise the bank to raise capital through issuance of equity shares or other securities.

Yes Bank is engaged in providing banking services, including corporate and institutional banking, financial markets, investment banking, corporate finance, branch banking, business and transaction banking, and wealth management.

