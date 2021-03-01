Baby stolen from Dungarpur’s gov hospital

Udaipur : Panic struck at the district government hospital in Dungarpur on Sunday morning after it was discovered that a 4-day old baby had been stolen away from the NICU. The baby suffered from jaundice and hence was admitted in the critical care unit while his mother was in the ward upstairs. Police have found CCTV footage from inside the NICU where a woman is seen taking the baby away. The woman had come with a youth and the duo drove away in a motorbike. Police have sought footage from all the close circuit TVs in the town to search the culprits.

Jyoti, wife of Rakesh Mochi had delivered a baby boy on February 24 and two days later the infant was diagnosed with jaundice and thus kept in the NICU. On Sunday morning, Jyoti’s mother in law and another woman were attending the baby and they were asked to go out when the sweeper came to clean the room around 8.30am. While they went upstairs to visit Jyoti, the baby started crying.

The nursing staff called out for the baby’s attendants and then a woman went inside claiming to be his mother. After the nursing staff left the room, the woman was seen going out with the baby. The entire scene was caught in the camera. The hospital staff informed the police. Jyoti’s relatives were infuriated and raised questions on the security arrangements even inside the NICU. IJyoti’s husband Rakesh ran a provision store in Kuwait and he had come during the lockdown and returned recently. It was their first baby.

Please share this news







