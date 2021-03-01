Infant stolen from Banswara hospital

Udaipur : A 19-days old infant was stolen from the Mahatma Gandhi hospital premises in Banswara city on Sunday. According to the police the baby’s mother and grandmother had taken him to the hospital for vaccination.

A woman approached them asking what they had come for and when the women told her their purpose, she introduced herself as an Anganbadi worker and said that she would get back the child after vaccinating him. The woman took away the baby and when she did not return after some time, the child’s mother realized the baby had been stolen .

Motiram Charan of Kotwali police station held a nakabandi and teams have been made to find the child and the woman. The police have also sought CCTV footage however the images are of poor quality and hence identification is said to be difficult.

