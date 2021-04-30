Aster DM Healthcare inches up after its CSR arm partners with Al Shifa Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare is currently trading at Rs. 145.50, up by 0.15 points or 0.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 145.35 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 147.45 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 147.45 and Rs. 144.40 respectively. So far 8730 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 179.90 on 20-Nov-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 83.05 on 21-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 153.00 and Rs. 143.30 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7267.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 37.88%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 19.29% and 42.83% respectively.

Aster DM Healthcare’s global CSR arm — Aster Volunteers has partnered with Al Shifa Hospital to set up 50-bed Field Hospital in New Delhi to meet the increasing shortage of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients. The initiative is aimed at supporting patients who are financially disadvantaged and yet in need of critical care. As a part of MoU, Aster would be supporting the development of the medical facility and ensure that the necessary infrastructure in place, while Al Shifa would be responsible for operating the hospital.

Aster DM Healthcare operates as a healthcare company in the Middle East, India, and the Far East. It operates hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, diagnostic centers, educational institutions, and healthcare management and healthcare support systems.

