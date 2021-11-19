Artson Engineering bags orders worth Rs 20.32 crore from Tata Projects

Artson Engineering has received two orders / confirmation of orders from Tata Projects amounting to Rs 10.16 crore each, totalling to Rs 20.32 crore. The first order is for construction of Absorbers for FGD at Talcher and another order is for the construction of Absorbers for FGD at Vallur.

Artson Engineering is engaged in pioneering work in developing products and systems in fuel handling and tankage construction activities in refineries, which led the company to become one of the foremost companies in India with specialization in Petroleum Storage and handling systems.