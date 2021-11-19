Infosys’ arm upgrades South Florida Water Management District’s ERP system to SAP S/4HANA platform

Infosys Public Services (IPS), a US-based subsidiary of Infosys, has successfully upgraded South Florida Water Management District’s (SFWMD) ERP system to the SAP S/4HANA platform. The migration will drive greater efficiencies, improve analytical capabilities, and prepare the business for necessary technological transformations to follow.

IPS leveraged the proven Infosys SAP S/4HANA Migration Framework, and tools such as Infosys S/4Assist and HANA Code Migration and Optimization (CMO), to replace outdated SAP ECC-based systems with the SAP S/4HANA platform. SFWMD moved to the HANA platform without disrupting its existing business processes, while at the same time delivering a more engaging and intuitive experience to its employees. IPS also migrated SFWMD’s existing Business Data Warehouse application to the HANA database enabling the agency to generate actionable, real-time data insights.

