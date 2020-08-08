Area covered under rice 47.60 lakh ha more and under oilseeds 24.33 lakh ha more in comparison to last year

The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India is taking several measures to facilitate the farmers and farming activities at field level during COVID 19 pandemic. There has been satisfactory progress of sowing area coverage under Kharif crops, the status of which is given as under:

Rice: About 321.79 lakh ha area coverage under rice as compared to 274.19 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 47.60 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Pulses: About 119.59 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 114.77 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 4.82 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Coarse Cereals: About 160.43 lakh ha area coverage under coarse cereals as compared to 154.77 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 5.66 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Oilseeds: About 181.07 lakh ha area coverage under oilseeds as compared to 156.75 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 24.33 lakh ha more area has been covered last year.

Sugarcane: About 51.95 lakh ha area coverage under sugarcane as compared to 51.33 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.62 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Jute & Mesta: About 6.95 lakh ha area coverage under jute &mesta as compared to 6.85 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 0.10 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

Cotton: About 123.64 lakh ha area coverage under cotton as compared to 118.73 lakh ha. during the corresponding period of last year. Thus 4.90 lakh ha more area has been covered compared to last year.

As on 06.08.2020, actual rainfall received in the country is 505.7 mm against normal of 507.3 mm during the period from 01.06.2020 to 06.08.2020 and as reported by Central Water Commission, the live water storage available in 123 reservoirs in the country is 108% of live storage of corresponding period of last year and 94% of storage of average of last ten years.