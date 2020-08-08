Proposals for the construction of nearly 10.28 Lakh houses approved under PMAY(Urban)

The 51st Meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) was held on 7th August, 2020 in New Delhi. The Meeting was attended by 19 States/UTs.

In the meeting, 1589 proposals from participating States were approved for the construction of nearly 10.28 Lakh houses. These houses are proposed to be constructed across Beneficiary Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership verticals.

Presiding the meeting, Shri Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA said, “The progress made in PMAY(U) is significant. I urge States to work towards achieving the target of constructing 60 Lakh houses and grounding of 80 Lakh by the end of 2020.” Further, he also called for effective implementation of ARHCs by States/UTs. “ARHC is a transformative scheme. It will improve the quality of life of beneficiaries,” he said.

This was the first CSMC meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic. This reflects the importance the Government has attached to the objective of providing pucca houses to all eligible beneficiaries of Urban India by 2022 with the vision of ‘Housing for All’. Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has laid renewed emphasis to accelerate housing construction and completion across the country within stipulated time under PMAY(U).

The states also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as, of land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration, change of preferences of verticals, loss of lives etc.

With this, as on date, the total number of sanctioned houses under PMAY(U) is now 1.07 Crores as against the validated demand of 1.12 Crore.

About 67 Lakh houses are grounded for construction and more than 35 Lakh have been completed and occupied. Total investment under the Mission is

Rs 6.32 Lakh Crore which has Central assistance of Rs 1.68 Lakh Crore of which Rs 72646 Crore of funds have been released.

The Meeting evinced tremendous response from the States/UTs on Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs), a sub-scheme under PMAY (U) for Urban Migrants/Poor. The States/UTs were further familiarized with the Scheme and requested to take appropriate measures for its effective implementation. ARHCs are a major step towards fulfilling the goal of ‘AatmaNirbhar Bharat’.