Anupam Rasayan surges on bagging order of Rs 1100 crore from Multinational Life Sciences Company

Anupam Rasayan is currently trading at Rs. 651.80, up by 23.15 points or 3.68% from its previous closing of Rs. 628.65 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 642.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 666.00 and Rs. 636.70 respectively. So far 29681 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 666.00 on 28-Apr-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 472.25 on 31-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 666.00 and Rs. 549.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 6440.50 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 7.50% and 27.11% respectively.

Anupam Rasayan has received and signed Letter of Intent (LOI) amounting to Rs 1100 crore from one of the top ten Multinational Life Sciences Company, for supplying life sciences related specialty chemicals. The company will provide multiple products in the category to the multinational firm for next five years. The specialty chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 53 domestic and international customers, including 17 multinational companies.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

