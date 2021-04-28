Indian Hotels Company gains on opening Vivanta hotel in Kerala

The Indian Hotels Company is currently trading at Rs. 113.20, up by 0.35 points or 0.31% from its previous closing of Rs. 112.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 112.85 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 115.40 and Rs. 112.80 respectively. So far 210969 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 139.00 on 07-Dec-2020 and a 52 week low of Rs. 62.10 on 18-May-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 115.40 and Rs. 93.80 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 13486.19 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 40.75%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 41.43% and 17.81% respectively.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has opened a Vivanta hotel in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The stylishly designed hotel reflects the pulse and culture of God’s own country. With its vantage location in the heart of the city, the hotel is ideally suited for business, MICE and is a perfect gateway to exploring Kerala’s scenic and abundant natural beauty.

Indian Hotels Company and its subsidiaries are collectively known as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and recognized as one of Asia’s largest and finest hotel company. It operates in the luxury, premium, midmarket and value segments of the market.

