Anupam Rasayan rises on signing LOI worth Rs 135 crore with Japanese Multinational Chemical

Anupam Rasayan India is currently trading at Rs. 758.50, up by 2.70 points or 0.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 755.80 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 756.05 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 770.05 and Rs. 755.00 respectively. So far 4704 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘B’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 849.70 on 14-May-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 472.25 on 31-Mar-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 791.70 and Rs. 722.65 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7636.07 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 65.40%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 8.45% and 26.16% respectively.

Anupam Rasayan has received and signed Letter of Intent (LOI) amounting Rs 135 crore with a Japanese Multinational Chemical company for supplying a life science related speciality chemical product. The company will enter into a long-term contract with the Japanese multinational firm for next four years to supply this life science related speciality chemical product.

This order will further strengthen revenue and profitability visibility and also showcases the quality of the product allowing the customer to depend upon the company on long term basis making Anupam Rasayan, a preferred partner for these MNCs.

The speciality chemicals major is manufacturing products for over 66 domestic and international customers, including 24 multinational companies. The company has a long history of high customer retention and have been manufacturing products for select customers for over a decade. The company caters to a diverse base of Indian and global customers.

Anupam Rasayan India is one of the leading companies engaged in the custom synthesis and manufacturing of specialty chemicals in India.

