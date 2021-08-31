ITC gains after its arm accelerates MES implementation and value creation for clients

ITC is currently trading at Rs. 208.70, up by 0.75 points or 0.36% from its previous closing of Rs. 207.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 208.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 209.25 and Rs. 207.35 respectively. So far 171736 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 239.15 on 09-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 163.40 on 29-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 209.25 and Rs. 204.50 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 256471.99 crore.

The Institutions and Non-Institutions held 54.14% and 45.86%, stake in the company respectively.

ITC’s wholly owned subsidiary — ITC Infotech leveraging its consulting and engineering competence on the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) platforms has built a differentiated offering to market – Industry specific MES / MOM solutions that accelerates deployment, creates quantified business benefits and enables deployment of industry best practices.

Combining the power of Domain & Technology expertise, ITC Infotech delivers its innovative MES Xpress solution in a client environment in less than four months. ITC Infotech’s technical expertise, toolkits, accelerators and use of DevOps & Automation in solution development helps first-time-right solution design and development and keeps projects within the budget. ITC Infotech partners with clients to accelerate their MES journey while creating sustainable business impact.

ITC has business a interests in cigarettes, hotels, paperboards and specialty papers, packaging, agribusiness, packaged foods and confectionery, information technology, branded apparel, personal care, stationery, safety matches and other FMCG products.

