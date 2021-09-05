Antardhwani, Indian Rheumatology Association form support group for Ankylosing Spondylitis patients in Udaipur

The support group comprises experts and doctors who will conduct workshops to help patients lead a normal and healthy life

Udaipur : Antardhwani, in association with the Indian Rheumatology Association, has begun the Udaipur chapter of a patient support group for Ankylosing Spondylitis on September 4, Saturday.

The support group aims to bring together patients, expert doctors, physiotherapists, yoga trainers, and dieticians, who get exposure to common ailments related to the disease, and in turn, also aid patients, share new research and findings, and new medicines in this field. More than 150 Ankylosing Spondylitis patients in Rajasthan are already connected with Antardhwani.

The Udaipur chapter was launched in the presence of Dr. Anand Gupta, President, Indian Medical Association, Udaipur, eminent rheumatologists Dr. Vishnu Sharma, Dr. Mohit Goyal and Ashish Joshi, Project Manager of Antardhwani and Associate Director of Hi-Tech iSolutions.

“Antardhwani’s mission is to connect doctors and patients and spread awareness about managingAnkylosing Spondylitis. Antardhwani already has chapters in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Jaipur and has worked with over 2700 patients to date. We plan to form patient support groups in more cities of Rajasthan and other states in the coming months,” Ashish Joshi said.

Ankylosing Spondylitis is a condition where all or some of the joints and bones of the spine fuse together like bamboo. It often causes inflammation in the backbone, and in severe cases, even affects the heart or eyes. Eight out of every 10,000 persons people are estimated to suffer from it. It is an incurable ailment, but regular exercise and medical aid can provide relief.

Characteristically, its first symptoms are frequent pain and stiffness in the lower back and buttocks, which occur gradually over a period of time. The pain is felt on both sides and persists for at least three months. It is usually worse in the mornings and at night, but light exercises or a warm shower can help improve the condition.

Males between the age of 20-30 are the most commonly affected by Ankylosing Spondylitis. The symptoms include lower back pain with early morning stiffness. Its exact cause is not known, but scientists believe the interplay between genetic, environmental, and immune systems triggers the symptoms.

Rheumatologists also recommend the consumption of food rich in calcium and Vitamin D, which help in preventing structural damage. Other common treatment regimes include medication, exercise, and possibly physical therapy, good posture practice, applying heat/cold to help relax muscles and reduce joint pain.

About Antardhwani: Antardhwani is an organization that provides a common platform to people suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis with a support group, where patients can meet regularly to improve their knowledge and ability to manage the condition. The group consists of rheumatologists, physical therapists, and patients with a diverse representation of participants. They support research into the causes, treatment, and prevention of Ankylosing Spondylitis and dissemination of information on research progress in this disease. Their primary focus is on research, patient advocacy, education, support, and raising awareness about this disease.