Malaika Arora is giving us major Monday motivation as she gets clicked post her yoga-session – view pictures

Actress Malaika Arora needs no introduction as she enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is a huge inspiration to aspiring models and actresses. The diva has not only carved a niche for herself in Bollywood but established herself as a fashion icon as well.

The 47-year-old diva was snapped post her yoga-session as she made head turns in her stylish all-white athleisure which she teamed up with a black mask. Malaika can be seen holding her yoga mat while the paparazzi click her getting out of her vehicle. Check out her photos here:

Please share this news







