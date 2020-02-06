Amazon plans training workshop in Udaipur to help MSMEs export their products to 180 countries using e-commerce

Udaipur : Amazon.in today announced that it will conduct face to face training workshops in Udaipur to familiarize micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) about its Global Selling program. This program is designed to help MSMEs to come on board and sell internationally through Amazon’s global marketplaces (e-commerce websites). Theworkshop will be held on 7thFeb, 2020 at Radisson, Lake City Mall,Udaipur.Through these events, manufacturers and traderscan learn more about B2C exports via e-commerce and sell across Amazon’s 13 international marketplaces to millions of customers across 180 countries. The workshop will include sessions on what isglobal selling,benefits of the program,how to start selling globally with step by step walk-through for registration.

Mr. Abhijit Kamra, Director and Head – Global Trade, Amazon India said, “We see a huge potential for MSMEs in Udaipur to either start exporting or increase their current export business through B2C e-commerce channel across product categories.” These workshops are part of our endeavor to bring more and more Indian brands and MSMEs on board to unleash the potential of ‘Make in India’ initiative through our Global Selling program. The program provides Indian sellers access to hundreds of millions of customers across 180+ countries through Amazon’s international market places.”

Amazon unveiled its Global Selling program in India in May 2015 to provide transformative opportunities for Indian sellers and help them grow their business internationally. Currently, over 60,000 Indian sellers are using this platform to sell their offerings across 13international marketplaces. Through this program, sellers in India register themselves on Amazon’s international marketplaces like Amazon.com (USA), Amazon.co.uk (UK), Amazon.de (Germany), Amazon.ae (UAE), etc. and sell their products to customers in these countries. As part of the Global Selling Program, Amazon provides the most comprehensive suite of 3rd party services such as taxation, compliance, IP protection and digital marketing support to sellers of all sizes to enable them to sell across the globe.

To smoothen the selling experience for MSMEs, Amazon offers shipping services under the program that allows them to focus on the product and pricing. In addition,Amazon also offers access to third party service providers for any all export related requirements.

To enable sellers familiarize themselves with the tastes & preferences of the destination countries and to launch relevant products, Amazon’s global teams also help sellers understand the demand patterns in various countries. The team gives guidance on how sellers can improve discoverability of their products on each marketplace. Some of this includes guidance on the type of deals they can run, the kind of digital advertisements they can run on these marketplaces and how they can use social media channels to drive awareness about their listings on the various marketplaces.