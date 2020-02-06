Event: Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival

Venue: Udaipur

Manji ka Ghat (Ambraighat)

Fatehsagar Paal

Gandhi Ground

Date: 7th to 9th February 2020

Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival – is a city-wide, multi venue music festival featuring over 150 global artists and collaborations with participation from over 20 countries witnessing a footfall of over 50,000 people every year. The festival withstands as the only and the biggest world music festival in the country and has been a game changer in the realm of performing arts in India, having successfully established Udaipur as a world music hub in the last few years.

This year, the festival seeks to celebrate the concept ‘We are the World: Unity in diversity’ at the Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival 2020. Through planned curation, on ground events and artist interaction, the festival will be a microcosm to a diverse, yet one world. The Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival, in its 5th milestone edition, brings the world together on one platform, bridging diversities and binding diverse people through music, joy and multiculturalism.

The Vedanta Udaipur World Music Festival is an annual festival which is conducted every year at the same time, featuring unparalleled live performances with the city of lakes as a background and celebrates cultural diversity at its best. The festival also features the local Rajasthani talent and gives a valuable platform and exposure to the local artists and the people of Rajasthan and has well spread out venues to provide a holistic experience to the music lovers travelling from across the world.

ARTISTS LINE UP:

Ginni Mahi Habib Koite-Star singer from Mali Sudha Raghuraman -Carnatic vocals and many more