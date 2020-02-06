Highest Number Of Patients Examined For Oral Cancer On The Ocassion Of World Cancer Day

“TEAM Of Dentists From Udaipur Established A New National Record”

Udaipur : Pacific Dental College & Hospital, Debari, Udaipur in collaboration with Wonder Cement Limited, Nimbahera;LifescanHealthcare Pvt. Ltd, Pune& IDA Udaipur Branch conducted a mega Oral Cancer Screening and Awareness Programme at Wonder cement premises on 4th February where 3008 patients were screened for oral cancer on a single day at a single venue and the team was able to establish the National record in India book of records.

Inaugural ceremony was graced by Mr. SM Joshi, Senior President, Wonder Cement Limited, Mr. Nitin Jain, Vice President, Wonder Cement Limited and Marathi TV actress, MeeraSarang. Chief organizer, Dr. KailashAsawa stated that Programme started at morning 6:00 AM and continued till 5:00 PM in the evening. Oral cancer screening was carried out using a digital hand held device “Velscope” which is totally non-invasive and detects the earliest tissue changes of oral cancer within 2 minutes. Lifescan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. Pune had provided 8 Velscopes for this mass screening programme. Mr. NavneetChoubey from company told that this device has brought a new revolution in oral cancer detection as well as treatment as it is easy to save the patients in earliest stages. It is being used all over the world.

Chief coordinator, Dr. MridulaTak and Dr. JagdishZadke stated that Miss MeeraSarang, a Marathi film actress was the chief guest for the closing ceremony where India book of records handed over the certificates to the authorities. A team of 70 dentists from Pacific Dental College and Hospital worked to achieve the target. Dr. Suresh Dashora, DrSandeep Jain and Dr. PulkitChaturvedi, Dr. Anirudh Hinge, Dr. Tulip Chakravarthy, Dr. Sagarika Grover and Dr. NusratRizvi were present.