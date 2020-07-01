Amazon expands its Pantry service to over 300 cities in India

Udaipur : Amazon.in today announced the expansion of its popular program ‘Amazon Pantry’ to over 300 cities across the country. Customers in Udaipur, Alwar, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Nagaur, Pali, Sawai Madhopur and Sikar among others can now conveniently order groceries on Amazon Pantry.

With Amazon Pantry, customers get curated grocery and everyday essentials at great prices with savings of up to 35% on monthly groceries of staples and branded FMCG products. They can choose from a selection of3,000 products from more than 200 brands and get them at their doorstep in just 1-2 days. In select cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, customers can also choose from convenient time slots to schedule their Pantry deliveries.

Commenting on the expansion, Saurabh Srivastava, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are committed to be an ‘everything’ and ‘everyday’ marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country. Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfils their grocery demands and gives them great savings. With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities & towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials.”

Amazon Pantry will now be available to customers in more than 10,000 pin codes. In the last few months, hundreds of towns like Bharatpur in Rajasthan, Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Fatehabad in Haryana, Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh among others were added to help customers order groceries online and get safe doorstep delivery.

Sellers participating on Amazon Pantry offer selection ranging across staples, cooking essentials, snacks, beverages, packaged food, household supplies, personal care, skin care, pet food, baby products such as diapers & baby food and lots more.