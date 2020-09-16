Allocation of funds to States under ANBP and PMGKP

The Government has made a provision of Rs. 40,000 crore under MGNREGA Scheme through Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) to provide employment to the needy workers, in addition to allocation of Rs. 61,500 crore under MGNREGA for Financial Year 2020-21. This was stated by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), the Government paid 12% employers’ share and 12% employees’ share under Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), totalling 24% for three wage months from March to May, 2020 for all the establishments

having up to 100 employees with 90% of such employees earning less than Rs. 15,000 monthly wage. The package was extended for another 3 wage months i.e., for the wage months of June to August, 2020 under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package.

Further, funds for self-employed groups has been provided under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), the Minister stated.