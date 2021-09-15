Zee Entertainment Enterprises zooms on aiming to enhance profitability under ‘ZEE 4.0’

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at Rs. 271.40, up by 9.90 points or 3.79% from its previous closing of Rs. 261.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 263.80 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 295.15 and Rs. 262.00 respectively. So far 4456477 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 295.15 on 15-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 166.80 on 23-Aug-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 295.15 and Rs. 176.85 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 26073.20 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 3.99%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 76.08% and 19.93% respectively.

Zee Entertainment Enterprise (ZEEL) is embarking on a new path under ‘ZEE 4.0’, through which it aims to enhance profitability and continue to grow ahead of the industry. The company has a new organisation design and a clear-cut growth strategy. This new chapter, titled ZEE 4.0, encompasses a new pattern of thoughts, a new wave of emotions, a new connection with company’s consumers and partners, and a new strategic vision for growth.

With customer centricity at the fore, ZEEL has broken down the vertical walls to create integrated teams to achieve enhanced levels of synergy and productivity. This new structure will also enable company to enhance its content creation capabilities across screens, simultaneously ensuring a seamless delivery and monetization mechanism.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is one of India’s leading television media and entertainment companies. It is amongst the largest producers and aggregators of Hindi programming in the world.

