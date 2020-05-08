With no food & money, 3 dozen Bihar workers left in a lurch in Banswara

Udaipur : Some 36 workers from Bihar , stuck up in Banswara due to lockdown and having left with no money or enough food stock are forced to face hardships. Most of them even unable to pay rents to their landlords are now searching shelters for themselves and in some cases as much as 8 persons have been putting up together in a single room.

Most of these workers are youths between 25 to 30 years of age who have been working in small shops, sold sugarcane juice in handcarts, engaged in restaurants and some doing menial painting and labor works. These youths had enrolled themselves online on the government portal to go back to their home state however, due to some or the other lacunae, their applications remained pending and meantime state government ordered to seal the interstate borders again.

These youths on Friday went to the collectorate and narrated their grievances to the authorities. “Most of us are jobless now with no money left after two months of lockdown now. We want to go back home and are even ready to raise the funds to hire our own means of transport but we dont know how to go about it” Bhupendra Yadav. one of them said. Another youth Harishankar Paswan said he had applied for the movement pass online and even gave the application to various offices but his application has not been accepted yet and now he has no money left and survival is getting difficult.

One of the youth said that they have been moving from offices to offices seeking assistance to go back home, however, the authorities are not attentive. However, the district supply officer RamPrakash said they have listed some 30-40 workers from UP and Bihar who wish to go back to their hometowns. Since the inter state borders have been sealed again, they have to wait until further orders from the government is issued.