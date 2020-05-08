Two kids get electrocuted while flying kite

Udaipur : Kite-flying turned tragic for the families of two kids who were electrocuted at sector-5 under Hiran Magri police station area of Udaipur city on Friday late evening.

The deceased have been identified as Naman son of Khemchand (13), and Hardik son of Harish Sindhi (14) , who were cousins. The two children were flying kites on the terrace of their house. As the kite got stuck between live electric wires passing by their house connecting two 11 KV transformers the boys tried to retrieve it. Without realising that high voltage current was passing through the wires the children used an iron rod to retrieve the kite.

As soon as one of them came in contact with the wires through the iron rod, current passed through the other and both were killed on the spot. Eye witnesses who saw the children getting burned shouted for help. They were taken to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead. The bodies have been kept in the mortuary, family sources said.