VST Tillers Tractors surges on entering into share purchase agreement to invest in Zimeno Inc

VST Tillers Tractors is currently trading at Rs. 1950.05, up by 40.10 points or 2.10% from its previous closing of Rs. 1909.95 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1923.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1965.00 and Rs. 1922.55 respectively. So far 3138 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2044.90 on 09-Feb-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 601.00 on 23-Mar-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1959.00 and Rs. 1804.35 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 1689.85 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 54.77%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 18.53% and 26.71% respectively.

VST Tillers Tractors has entered into a share purchase agreement for investment in Series A Preferred Stock of Zimeno Inc. The investee company is in the development of Electric Autonomous Tractor.

VST Tillers Tractors was incorporated in technical collaboration and joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corporation, Japan for the manufacture of Power Tillers and Diesel Engines.

Please share this news







