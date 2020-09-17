Various initiatives taken by Ministry of Steel for capacity building

The National Steel Policy envisages achievement of 300 MTPA crude steel capacity by 2030-31. Towards achievement of this goal Ministry of Steel has taken several initiatives namely:-

(i) Domestically Manufactured Iron & Steel Products Policy for promoting procurement of Made in India steel by Government agencies.

(ii) Steel Scrap Policy for enhancing availability of domestically generated scrap.

(iii) Issuance of Steel Quality Control Orders for stopping non-standardized steel import and manufacturing. 113 SQCOs have so far been issued.

(iv) Steel Import Monitoring System (SIMS) for advanced registration of steel imports.

(v) Draft Framework Policy to promote setting up of steel clusters having manufacturing units for value added steel, ancillaries, capital goods etc.

(vi) To ensure availability of raw material to the steel sector, Ministry of Steel has worked closely with Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Coal for auction and restart of expiring iron ore mines, extension of mining leases with Steel CPSEs, setting up of coking coal washeries by CIL/BCCL, auction/allotment of coking coal mines and diversification of coking coal imports etc.

Finished steel consumption for the period from April-July 2020 in comparison to the corresponding period last year is as following:-

Month Total Finished Steel (non-alloy + alloy/stainless) consumption in thousand tons Year 2019 Year 2020 April 7333 1092 May 8850 4720 June 8589 6234 July 8573 7405

This Information was given by the Union Minister for Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.