Cylinders distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) commenced w.e.f. 01.05.2016 to provide deposit free LPG connections to adult woman of poor households. The target of the same was achieved on 7th September, 2019. Year-wise details of LPG connections released under the Scheme are as under:-

Year 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 No. of connections released 200.3 lakh 155.7 lakh 362.9 lakh 82.64 lakh

State/UT-wise details of refill issued and amount spent from April, 2020 to August, 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to the PMUY beneficiaries are at Annexure.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha today in a written reply.

Annexure

Annexure referred to para (b) of Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 459 to be answered on 16th September, 2020 regarding “Cylinder distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis” asked by Shri Mahesh Poddar. State Amount spent by Industry on Free Refill Scheme under PMGKY (Rs. in Cr) Refills delivered against PMGKY Advance given to the Beneficiaries Andaman and Nicobar islands 1.57 20,769 Andhra Pradesh 51.63 7,33,230 Arunachal Pradesh 5.18 65,998 Assam 362.57 42,61,952 Bihar 1,111.71 1,44,39,342 Chandigarh 0.02 246 Chhattisgarh 324.16 31,71,197 Dadra and Nagar haveli, daman &diu 1.69 22,600 Delhi 12.63 1,94,869 Goa 0.14 2,024 Gujarat 325.92 44,31,673 Haryana 99.02 14,90,015 Himachal Pradesh 19.65 2,85,947 Jammu and Kashmir 145.74 18,36,761 Jharkhand 375.20 47,15,844 Karnataka 378.31 54,48,255 Kerala 33.22 4,78,410 Ladakh 1.66 17,039 Lakshadweep 0.03 460 Madhya Pradesh 773.78 98,07,942 Maharashtra 505.13 73,24,831 Manipur 21.20 2,51,990 Meghalaya 14.08 1,47,750 Mizoram 4.20 51,690 Nagaland 5.93 75,654 Odisha 571.72 77,26,387 Puducherry 2.03 30,613 Punjab 163.51 24,33,890 Rajasthan 738.58 1,01,62,602 Sikkim 1.65 21,055 Tamil Nadu 413.90 58,28,658 Telangana 130.36 17,65,085 Tripura 37.47 3,79,414 Uttar Pradesh 1,817.28 2,58,12,057 Uttarakhand 50.15 7,29,948 West Bengal 1,169.38 1,65,21,610 TOTAL 9,670.41 13,06,87,807