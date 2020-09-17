Cylinders distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) commenced w.e.f. 01.05.2016 to provide deposit free LPG connections to adult woman of poor households. The target of the same was achieved on 7th September, 2019. Year-wise details of LPG connections released under the Scheme are as under:-
|Year
|2016-17
|2017-18
|2018-19
|2019-20
|No. of connections released
|200.3 lakh
|155.7 lakh
|362.9 lakh
|82.64 lakh
State/UT-wise details of refill issued and amount spent from April, 2020 to August, 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to the PMUY beneficiaries are at Annexure.
This information was given by the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha today in a written reply.
Annexure
|Annexure referred to para (b) of Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 459 to be answered on 16th September, 2020 regarding “Cylinder distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis” asked by Shri Mahesh Poddar.
|State
|Amount spent by Industry on Free Refill Scheme under PMGKY (Rs. in Cr)
|Refills delivered against PMGKY Advance given to the Beneficiaries
|Andaman and Nicobar islands
|1.57
|20,769
|Andhra Pradesh
|51.63
|7,33,230
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5.18
|65,998
|Assam
|362.57
|42,61,952
|Bihar
|1,111.71
|1,44,39,342
|Chandigarh
|0.02
|246
|Chhattisgarh
|324.16
|31,71,197
|Dadra and Nagar haveli, daman &diu
|1.69
|22,600
|Delhi
|12.63
|1,94,869
|Goa
|0.14
|2,024
|Gujarat
|325.92
|44,31,673
|Haryana
|99.02
|14,90,015
|Himachal Pradesh
|19.65
|2,85,947
|Jammu and Kashmir
|145.74
|18,36,761
|Jharkhand
|375.20
|47,15,844
|Karnataka
|378.31
|54,48,255
|Kerala
|33.22
|4,78,410
|Ladakh
|1.66
|17,039
|Lakshadweep
|0.03
|460
|Madhya Pradesh
|773.78
|98,07,942
|Maharashtra
|505.13
|73,24,831
|Manipur
|21.20
|2,51,990
|Meghalaya
|14.08
|1,47,750
|Mizoram
|4.20
|51,690
|Nagaland
|5.93
|75,654
|Odisha
|571.72
|77,26,387
|Puducherry
|2.03
|30,613
|Punjab
|163.51
|24,33,890
|Rajasthan
|738.58
|1,01,62,602
|Sikkim
|1.65
|21,055
|Tamil Nadu
|413.90
|58,28,658
|Telangana
|130.36
|17,65,085
|Tripura
|37.47
|3,79,414
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,817.28
|2,58,12,057
|Uttarakhand
|50.15
|7,29,948
|West Bengal
|1,169.38
|1,65,21,610
|TOTAL
|9,670.41
|13,06,87,807