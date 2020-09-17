Home / HEADLINES / INDIA / Cylinders distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis

Cylinders distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana(PMUY) commenced w.e.f. 01.05.2016 to provide deposit free LPG connections to adult woman of poor households. The target of the same was achieved on 7th September, 2019. Year-wise details of LPG connections released under the Scheme are as under:-

 

Year 2016-17 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20
No. of connections released 200.3 lakh 155.7 lakh 362.9 lakh 82.64 lakh

 

State/UT-wise details of refill issued and amount spent from April, 2020 to August, 2020 under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana to the PMUY beneficiaries are at Annexure.

This information was given by the Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha today in a written reply.

 

Annexure

Annexure referred to para (b) of Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 459 to be answered on 16th September, 2020 regarding “Cylinder distributed under PMUY during Corona crisis” asked by Shri Mahesh Poddar.
State Amount spent by Industry on Free Refill Scheme under PMGKY (Rs. in Cr) Refills delivered against PMGKY Advance given to the Beneficiaries
Andaman and Nicobar islands 1.57 20,769
Andhra Pradesh 51.63 7,33,230
Arunachal Pradesh 5.18 65,998
Assam 362.57 42,61,952
Bihar 1,111.71 1,44,39,342
Chandigarh 0.02 246
Chhattisgarh 324.16 31,71,197
Dadra and Nagar haveli, daman &diu 1.69 22,600
Delhi 12.63 1,94,869
Goa 0.14 2,024
Gujarat 325.92 44,31,673
Haryana 99.02 14,90,015
Himachal Pradesh 19.65 2,85,947
Jammu and Kashmir 145.74 18,36,761
Jharkhand 375.20 47,15,844
Karnataka 378.31 54,48,255
Kerala 33.22 4,78,410
Ladakh 1.66 17,039
Lakshadweep 0.03 460
Madhya Pradesh 773.78 98,07,942
Maharashtra 505.13 73,24,831
Manipur 21.20 2,51,990
Meghalaya 14.08 1,47,750
Mizoram 4.20 51,690
Nagaland 5.93 75,654
Odisha 571.72 77,26,387
Puducherry 2.03 30,613
Punjab 163.51 24,33,890
Rajasthan 738.58 1,01,62,602
Sikkim 1.65 21,055
Tamil Nadu 413.90 58,28,658
Telangana 130.36 17,65,085
Tripura 37.47 3,79,414
Uttar Pradesh 1,817.28 2,58,12,057
Uttarakhand 50.15 7,29,948
West Bengal 1,169.38 1,65,21,610
TOTAL 9,670.41 13,06,87,807

 

