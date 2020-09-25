UPDATES on COVID-19 : total of 86,508 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours

For the sixth consecutive day, the number of new confirmed cases has been lower than the new recoveries.

A total of 86,508 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. 75% of the new confirmed cases are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra continues to top this list. It has alone contributed more than 21,000 followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka with more than more than 7,000 and 6,000 cases respectively.

1,129 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

10 States/UTs account for 83% of the deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID.

Maharashtra reported 479 deaths followed by Uttar Pradesh and Punjab with 87 and 64 deaths, respectively.

India has substantially ramped up its testing infrastructure across the country. As on date, there are 1810 labs including 1082 government and 728 private labs.

11,56,569 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. The total number of tests has crossed 6.74 cr today.