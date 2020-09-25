112 kg doda-choora, chemical seized in Chittorgarh

Udaipur : The Chittorgarh police has intensified drive against narcos and narcotics in the entire district. On the consecutive third day, cops seized 112 kgs of doda choora, 1.8 kilograms of chemical (precursor) and arrested two persons including a woman from Segwa village under Mandphiya police station limits on Thursday.

SP Deepak Bhargava told Udaipur Kiran that the action was taken jointly by a special force and Mandphiya police which raided one Shanti Bai’s house. The cops were tipped about Shanti and her aide Bhagwati Lal who were partners and involved in drug trafficking. Team under the supervision of ASP Sarita SIngh, led by Bhadesar DSP Aditi Chowdhary raided the house and found 9 plastic bags hidden in a room that was filled with poppy husk. Also was found two plastic bags that contained black chemical which is used to mix in opium to increase the dose quantity.

The accused did not have any license to stock the narcotics which was immediately seized by the cops. The accused told the cops that they get the narcotics supplies from one Shokeen Gayri of Manasa in Madhya Pradesh which they further handover to Jorawar, a resideny of Nagaur. The officer said on previous occasion too both of them had been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act by Ratangarh police in Neemuch.