Union Education Minister virtually addresses the students of Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla on 55th Foundation Day

Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank’ virtually addressed the students of Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla on its 55th Foundation Day today. Eminent writer Dr. Yogendranath Sharma ‘Arun’, Prof Kapil Kapur Chairperson Governing Body IIAS, Prof Chaman Lal Gupta Vice Chairman Governing Body IIAS, Prof Makrand Paranjape, Director, IIAS, Shimla and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Addresing on the occasion, the Education Minister, Pokhriyal congratulated whole IIAS team for their 55th Foundation Day virtual celebration. He said that IIAS institute is a proud crown of India. He urged to make India ‘Vishvaguru’ by implementing ‘New Education Policy 2020’. He called upon the students to contribute in making a self-reliant India. New Education Policy will help us to achieve a self reliant India, he added. Minister emphasized that IIAS will take New Education Policy at higher levels through research. He reiterated government’s full support to the institution in all its endeavours.

Delivering the Foundation Day lecture on ‘New Education Policy 2020’, Dr. Yogendra Nath ‘Arun’, said that India got its New Education Policy (NEP) under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Shri. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ after a long wait of 34 years. The main focus in the NEP is to promote the rich Indian culture, religion, art through national, local and regional languages, he added. NEP 2020 is the first National Education Policy in true sense which aims to make India great while restoring or adopting the lost great Indian Knowledge system (Vedas, Purans, Ayurveda etc.). He remarked that New Education Policy will bring the change in the Education System and will help India to reach greater heights.

On the occasion, 21st issue of the Institute’s Hindi magazine Himanjali was launched by Dr. Yogendranath Sharma ‘Arun’, Prof. Paranjape and editorial board members of the magazine. Institute’s retired employee Hari Kapoor and MTS Baliram were felicitated with traditional Himachali shawl & cap for their services to the Institute.

Prof. Chaman Lal Gupta thanked the Education Minister and conveyed his best wishes to the Institute. Dr. Meenu Aggraval, RMO, IIAS delivered the vote of thanks & extended her heart-felt gratitude towards the Minister and others present in the gathering.