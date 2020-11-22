Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ conferred with Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was conferred with the Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award today at a virtual ceremony. Dr. Amish Tripathi, renowned writer, Director of the Nehru Center, London was the special guest on the occasion. Chairman Vatayan, Mira Kaushik; Vice Chairman Central Hindi Board, Agra Kavi Anil Sharma Joshi and Executive Director, Vani Prakashan, Aditi Maheshwari were also present on the occasion.

Expressing gratitude to Vatayan UK for the award, Pokhriyal highlighted that Unity in diversity is the hallmark of India and the languages have special importance in our culture. Culture and language are linked with each other, as the language becomes stronger, so does the culture and civilization.Similarly, the writing, also strengthens the civilization and culture of the country.

The Minister highlighted that literature is our cultural, spiritual, educational heritage which invisibly strengthens the country. He credited every person who is associated with literature, be it a writer, poet, musician, painter, for the recognition of Indian knowledge tradition in the world.

He statedthat the Vatayan Samman is the recognition for not only his writings and literature but also for Indian values and tradition. He said his writings are related to his experiences, struggles, life values and ideals. His writings have always given expression to the poor, to the oppressed and all his songs are dedicated to Indian life values, Indianness and nationality, he added.

Pokhriyal highlighted that the New Education Policy -2020, envisioned under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed language and culture at the center and an attempt has been made to connect the children with the mother tongue. He hoped that through this policyyouth will be able to reach greater heights in their career.

The Minister expressed his happiness that Vatayan has been striving for the global promotion and propagation of mother tongue Hindi. Honouring the Hindi writers, poets of the country and the world, has provided them a platform for expression, through which literary and cultural heritage of the country gets recognition, he added.

Vice Chairman of the Central Hindi Board-Agra and an eminent author Anil Sharma Joshi said, besides that Pokhriyal is lauded for his role in shaping the New Education Policy-2020, he is basically a poet, who has penned over 75 books on many genres, widely translated and well researched. In the world of political competition, keeping a poet’s mind alive speaks of his amazing creativity, he added.

This award is the another in the list of many other national and international awards and honours conferred to the Minister for writing, poetry and other literary works. Pokhriyal has earlier received several awards in the field of literature and administration including Sahitya Bharati Award by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Sahitya Gaurav Samman by Former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Bharat Gaurav Samman, Good Governance Award by Dubai Government, outstanding Achievement Award by Global Organization of Person of Indian Origin by Mauritius, awarded in Ukraine in the area of environmental protection, among others. Nishank is also honoured with “Himal Gaurav Samman” by Nepal.

The German version ‘nureinWunsch” of Nishank’s story collection ‘Just a Desire’, is published in Afro Asian Institute, Hamburg. His ‘Sparsh Ganga’ initiative was included in Mauritius school curriculum. He is actively associated with various Social activities such as unique drive of `Swaran Ganga. Pokhriyal has also organised Cultural Programmes worldwide as a Minister of Culture in Uttar Pradesh.

Pokhriyal has an honorary doctoral degree, D.Litt in the field of literature by Graphic Era, Deemed to be University, Uttarakhand.

Pokhriyal has penned more than 75 books on wide ranging issues, which have also been translated into many national and foreign languages. Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Minister has steered the National Education Policy through different processes, which has received worldwide acclaim.

Vatayan International Awards given by the Vatayan-UK organization in London, honours poets, writers and artists for their exemplary work in their respective fields. Earlier manyeminent personalities like Prasoon Joshi, Javed Akhtar have been awarded the Vatayan Awards for their literary contribution.

The programme was broadcast live on the Facebook of Vaishvik Hindi Parivar, eminent Hindi scholars, artists and media personnel from around the world, were present.