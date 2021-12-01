TVS Motor falls on registering 15% decline in total sales in November

TVS Motor Company is currently trading at Rs. 679.75, down by 7.85 points or 1.14% from its previous closing of Rs. 687.60 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 688.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 697.35 and Rs. 678.05 respectively. So far 58642 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 793.45 on 09-Nov-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 445.60 on 22-Dec-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 713.00 and Rs. 651.00 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 32279.79 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 52.26%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 37.92% and 9.82% respectively.

TVS Motor Company has registered 15.49 percent decline in total sales at 272,693 units in November 2021 as against sales of 322,709 in the month of November 2020. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 257,863 units in November 2021 as against sales of 311,519 units in November 2020. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 175,940 units in November 2021 as against sales of 247,789 units in November 2020.

Motorcycle registered sales of 140,097 units in November 2021 as against sales of 133,531 units in November 2020. Scooter sales of the company registered 75,022 units in November as against sales of 106,196 units in November 2020. Three-wheeler sales of the company registered a growth of 33% with 14,830 units in November 2021 as against sales of 11,190 units in November 2020.

The company’s total exports registered a growth of 30% with sales of 96,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 74,074 units in November 2020. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 29% with sales of 81,923 units in November 2021 as against sales of 63,730 units in November 2020.

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer.