Edelweiss Financial Services gets nod to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Edelweiss Financial Services has received approval from board of directors for raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs), half of which will be mopped up in the first tranche. A meeting of the debenture fund raising committee of the company’s board of directors held on November 29, 2021 considered and approved the public issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures.

Edelweiss Financial Services is primarily engaged in the business of rendering merchant banking services. The company operates in two segments – agency business and holding company activities.