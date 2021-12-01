Eicher Motors surges as its JV reports total sales of 4085 units in November

Eicher Motors is currently trading at Rs. 2435.45, up by 64.15 points or 2.71% from its previous closing of Rs. 2371.30 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2412.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2482.00 and Rs. 2393.40 respectively. So far 55295 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 1 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 3035.50 on 22-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 2303.75 on 22-Apr-2021.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2544.15 and Rs. 2360.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 66593.36 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 49.22%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 39.03% and 11.76% respectively.

Eicher Motors and Volvo Group’s joint venture (JV) — VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) has reported a 10.1 per cent rise in total commercial vehicle sales at 4085 units in November 2021. The company had sold 3710 units in the same month of the previous year.

Total domestic sales stood at 3184 units in November as compared to 3088 units in November 2020, increase of 3.1 per cent. Total exports last month stood at 783 units as against 473 units in the same month of 2020, up 65.5 per cent.

Eicher Motors is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing automobile products and related components. The company operates in business verticals, including motorcycles, commercial vehicles and personal utility vehicles.