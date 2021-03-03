TRIFED, Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with Ministry of Culture and Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to present a 2 day- GI Mahotsav

In keeping with thePrime Minister’svisiontowards “Vocal for Local” and building an “Atmanirbhar Bharat”, Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation Ltd (TRIFED), Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India is organizing “GI Mahotsav” in collaboration with Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie and Ministry of Culture, Government of India on 4th and 5th March 2021. More than 40 authorized sellers of identified GI products and tribal artisans will be participating and exhibiting their goods at this event which is being held in the premises of Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration (LBSNAA).

The purpose of the GI Mahotsav is the exhibition and demonstration of the various GI products from across the country in a bid to increase the awareness of these products amongst the IAS probationers and sensitize them about the rich cultural heritage of India so that they can in-turn formulate policies that safeguard the interest of GI products in their region.

The event will be a platform where the Officer Trainees can get to interact with these authorized producers and artisans and help in developing a production, branding, packaging and marketing plan for the different regions. Dr Rajani Kant, Padmashri will educate the Officer Trainees about the status of GI products across India and the process for GI tagging and also speak about the challenges faced by tribal producers and artisans in getting the tag on March 4, 2021.

On March 5, 2021, a TRIBES India outlet in LBSNAA, which will market and promote GI products, along with tribal handicrafts and produce will be inaugurated. Another highlight of the event is the launch of TRIFED jackets made in the traditional geometric Ikat weaving style practised by the weavers from Pochampally on March 5.

Besides this, there are cultural shows and a culinary festival planned to showcase tribal culture and cuisine over the two day event.

India has a rich legacy of indigenous products, be it handicrafts, handlooms, and other produce. It is in this context that Geographical Indication or GI tagging has acquired even more of an importance. Registering a geographical indication and seeking protection for specific products produced in a particular geographical region encourages the growers & artisans and motivates the marketers to expand their business both nationally & internationally. Some of the Make in India products include the world-famous Darjeeling tea, Mysore silk, Chanderi saree, Banarasi brocades, Pochampally, varieties of spices, Orissa Patchitra, Worli painting, Araku valley coffee, Kullu shawls, Jaipur blue pottery, Naga Mircha (also known as bhutjolokia) and many more.

As the national nodal agency TRIFED has been working extensively to help market and promote the indigenous products that tribal groups across the country have been producing since centuries. TRIFED is already marketing 50 GI products and has been taking major steps to get its tribal sellers registered as authorized sellers and also add a new base of sellers as authorized sellers of the GI products. This will increase the reach of the products in terms of buyers as well as producers.

TRIFED is also working on the identification of new products that can be GI tagged and has identified about 54 such products.

TRIFED continues to working to improve the income and livelihoods of the tribal people, while preserving their way of life and traditions.

