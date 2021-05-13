Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces Customer Connect Program 2.0

Udaipur. Driven by the commitment of providing the highest level of quality service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced “Customer Connect Program 2.0” to support and provide a sense of assurance to customer in the uncertain times. With the objective to maximize support and in line with the ‘Customer First’ philosophy the company announced a host of initiatives to ensure hassle free maintenance and benefits such as:

– *Extension of Vehicle Warranty & Customer paid Extended Warranty

– *Extension Free Maintenance Services

– *Extension Pre-Paid Service Package [SMILES]

Safety is one of the key priorities, TKM has been implementing measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections. As a part of this customer connect program 2.0, the company is offering Toyota Bactaklenz, a non-chemical fumigation treatment, at a special price for both Toyota as well as non-Toyota vehicles. Further, all dealerships are being informed to strictly follow preventive protocols by adopting highest standards of safety and hygiene practice. TKM is also encouraging contactless service where customer can book service appointment through TConnect mobile App, WhatsApp or Website and choose to pick up & drop services, and dealership will make all the efforts to delight and meet customer requirements. Additionally, extensive outreach to engage and educate our customer on tips for protection of parked vehicles and the importance of periodic maintenance has been undertaken.

Commenting on the new announcement, Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, TKM said, “We are aware of the extreme difficulties faced by our customers during this pandemic and the uncertainties it has brought. Our “Customer Connect Program 2.0” is a step further to build confidence and show our commitment to our valued customers by ensuring seamless communication and hassle-free processes to ensure customer convenience & utmost safety. Our dealerships will continue their efforts to support our customers, and as a responsible corporate citizen we are extending our support to even take care of vehicle sanitization used by frontline warriors. Taking this opportunity, we would also like to sincerely request all our customers to stay at home and follow the guidelines announced by the Government.” *In case of lapse then, validity extension of these products / programs will be upto 1 month, in the cities/states where the lockdown or movement restrictions are imposed.

Please share this news







