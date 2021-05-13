MB hospital gets dubious samples for RT-PCR, authorities give police complaint

Udaipur : While the government has capped rates for RT-PCR tests at private hospitals, some technicians and staff of the government MB hospital here are suspected to mint money by collecting samples from homes and getting it tested at the medical college laboratory, illegally.

On finding some dubious samples for past some days, which were found without proper coding, the MB hospital authorities suspected irregularities in the sample collection and hence on Wednesday, a police complaint was given at the Hathipole police station as well as to the Superintendent of Police. According to sources, on an average around 4000 samples are being tested in Udaipur’s medical college laboratory. The authorities found that some 30 to 40 specimens collected daily did not contain the special code which is mandatory for the RT-PCR test.

MB Hospital Superintendent Dr RL Suman said “We had been getting complaints of doubtful samples being found in the IPT collection drop box which collects samples from all wards and the specimens received are registered at the OPD for the RT-PCR tests. Some of the samples did not have the numbers.We also were informed that some technicians are collecting samples from homes. We changed the sample collection team members too but the suspicious activities continued.

RTPCR registration requires login on the ICMR site as details of the samples have to be updated and technicians are authorised for it” Suman said. It is unfortunate that MB hospital which is the largest in the division and our team have been working relentlessly to serve the people, some wrong persons are blemishing the image of the institution, he added.

