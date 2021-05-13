Hindustan Zinc setting up a state-of-the-art ‘field hospital’ in Daribaagainst second wave of COVID

-New field hospital in Daribawill have a capacity of 100 beds for COVID patients

-HZL ramps up oxygen supplies to hospitals, over 200T of oxygen supplied to District Administration

With an increase in COVID – 19 cases, there is an increased need for priority medical care facilities for COVID affected patients. Hindustan Zinc, committed to their Chairman’s thought of giving back, has come out firmly in support of the Rajasthan government in itsefforts to take both preventive and curative measures against the pandemic. The companyis setting up a state-of-the-art ‘field hospital’ with a capacity of 100 critical care beds in Dariba at Hindustan Zinc’s DAV school. The hospital will be located in the DAV school ground and is in addition to the support provided to the 300-bed hospital already being setup in DAV school premises.

Housed in air-conditioned tents with full electrical support, the ‘field hospital’ will be designed specifically for COVID care. The critical care facilities will have 20 beds equipped with oxygen support while the remaining 80 ICU beds will have ventilator support. This is in addition to the DAV school air-conditioned infrastructure, continuous electricity, water supply, generator and fire tender support availed to the health administration for COVID relief

Mr. Arvind Poswal,District Collector, Rajsamandappreciated the efforts of Hindustan Zinc and said, “I express my sincere gratitude to HZL for setting up a dedicated 100 bed COVID hospital in Dariba which will be fully equipped with ventilators and other important medical instruments. It will help the underprivileged section of society in getting the quality treatment and thus be a great service to humanity in this era of crisis. I hope this dedicated COVID hospital will prove to be a milestone in saving the lives of our people during COVID 19 pandemic.”

Hindustan Zinc’s CEO, Mr Arun Misra said, “Hindustan Zinc stands united with the nation to provide any kind of help for our communities in the fight against COVID. We have ramped up our efforts to support the government by providing a vaccination van and a daily supply of ~10T oxygen to hospitals and local authorities. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the health administration and are providing this critical care facility of 100 beds for COVID patients, equipped with all necessary medical aid and ICU beds. Additionally, we are also working with local panchayats to regularly sanitize local communities and conduct awareness drives to prevent spread of COVID. We will continue our support to overcome this pandemic together.”

This is one more commendable initiative by the company towards COVID relief efforts for the people of Rajasthan. HZL is currently also providing 5T of medical oxygen per day, while another 5T of oxygen is being supplied daily in cylinders through its oxygen bottling plant. The company has so far provided over 200T ofoxygen to the district administration.

Across 5 districts of itsoperational areas, Hindustan Zinc is supporting local administration through critical care beds, necessary medical equipment, RTPCT machines, oxygen cylinders and supply, sanitization through hypochlorite solution, PPE kits as well as masks. Hindustan Zinc has provided over 4400 oxygen cylinders till date.

