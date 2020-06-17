Top Car Insurance Add-Ons to Buy Before the Monsoon Season

The monsoon season brings a much-needed coolness in the environment after the dreadful summers. But it also brings damage to vehicles. Hence, it is advisable to get your car serviced before the monsoon arrives. Moreover, it would help if you had a car insurance plan under your name.

Comprehensive car insurance will ensure that your vehicle is protected financially in case of accidents, theft, or loss due to natural and man-made disasters. During the monsoon season, waterlogging and flood-like situations are quite common in India. Having to drive your car in these conditions or if you live in a flood-prone area can cause severe damage to your vehicle. This is where a car insurance plan comes in handy.

In fact, you can enhance the coverage of your comprehensive insurance with add-ons. Let us take a look at a few add-on covers that you can buy before the monsoon in India begins.

Depreciation Reimbursement

Even though comprehensive car insurance will take care of your vehicle and its damage repair expenses, it still has certain limitations. This is where a depreciation reimbursement cover plays a vital role. It fills in the gap between the actual damage and compensation amount. You will not have to shell out money from your savings to cover the gaps. With a depreciation reimbursement, you will receive the full amount incurred during the damage repair in case of accidents.

Return to Invoice

The return to invoice cover is available for cars that are less than three years old. It comes in handy in case of theft or total damage to the vehicle. This add-on cover will ensure that you receive the purchase price of the car as per the invoice in case the vehicle is damaged beyond repair. The amount received as compensation also includes the first time registration charges and road tax of the insured vehicle.

Roadside Assistance

Vehicle breakdowns can happen anytime and anywhere. Having an insurer that offers 24×7 car roadside assistance in such a situation is a life-safer. So, if you are stranded in a remote area with limited services nearby, the insurer ensures that essential maintenance services are made available to you. These include change of flat tyre, on-the-spot repair, fuel refill, emergency towing facility, battery-related issues, mechanical services, emergency taxi facility (includes emergency accommodation), etc. are provided to you.

Engine Protection

The engine protection cover is usually available for cars that are less than three years old. It compensates the engine repair expenses incurred by the owner. However, note that it does not cover engine damage in case of accidents.

This cover is quite essential for people living in flood-prone areas or driving through waterlogged locations in their car. With the engine protection cover, the insurer takes care of the expenses arising due to damage of the internal parts, gearbox, transmission, and differential assembly due to water or oil leaks.

To Conclude

Ensuring that your vehicle is serviced and has been safeguarded with a good car insurance plan is necessary before the monsoon begins. Also, third party car insurance is a mandatory document under the Motor Vehicles Act.

But since third party insurance offers limited coverage, it is advisable to opt for comprehensive car insurance. With comprehensive insurance, you get to enhance the coverage of the policy with multiple add-on covers.

Apart from adequate motor insurance, it is necessary to carry a valid driving licence , vehicle registration certificate, PUC, etc. when driving your vehicle. Failing to present any of these documents when asked by a traffic officer will attract hefty penalties or imprisonment. As a responsible citizen, you must abide by the traffic safety rules to ensure yours and people’s safety on the road.