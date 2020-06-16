Over 60 % of teachers, students dissatisfied with online classes, survey reveals

Udaipur : A recent survey suggests majority of the school, college students and teachers were dissatisfied with the online classes held during the past two months of lockdown. Even surprising was to find, 44 % of the students didnt use any e-learning resource.

The survey found more women supporting this methodology as 24% more women had conducted or attended the online classes than men and they voted 6 percentage more in its favour. Another surprising revelation was despite all digital divide and internet connectivity issues, rural students seem to be more supportive of e-learning platforms as 2/3 of the urban respondents refuted the idea of making online education a permanent feature of Indian education system while only 1/3 of the rural scholars had objections to it.

The reason for the rural students supporting the e-classroom teaching, experts say, is due to the fact that they save considerable money every month by the electronic platform as they have to shell rupees for lodging and food, when they live in cities to attend regular classes.

The survey was conducted by the Department of Political Science of the Mohanlal Sukhadia University to evaluate the efficiency of online classes and comprehend the experiences of teachers and students about this transition. Research scholar Harsha Verma and Head of the Department, also the Dean, Arts College Professor Sanjay Lodha conducted the assessment through snowball sampling method, receiving responses from students and teachers at school, undergraduate and post graduate levels. “Among the respondents a majority of 42 percent comprised of UG students followed by 21% PG scholars. We received responses from almost all the states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, TamilNadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, MadhyaPradesh, West Bengal , Delhi etc” Lodha told Udaipur Kiran.

More than half of the respondents observed inadequacies in the online mode citing issues of internet connectivity, lack of interest, time management, family and economic issues. ” From the suggestions received by the respondents, it is clear that we have to strengthen the digital infrastructure and deliver it at the doorsteps of villages. The online mode has to be made affordable, inclusive and democratic. The aim should be to cultivate creativity and productivity rather than making students bookworms. Quality of the e-content and increasing the platforms of e-learning has to be looked into seriously” Lodha suggested.