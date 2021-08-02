Tech Mahindra trades jubilantly on reporting 39% rise in Q1 consolidated net profit

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at Rs. 1228.40, up by 100.65 points or 8.92% from its previous closing of Rs. 1127.75 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 1189.95 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 1237.00 and Rs. 1175.05 respectively. So far 689272 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1,237.00 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 643.00 on 05-Aug-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 1,237.00 and Rs. 1104.70 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 119254.83 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 35.73%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 52.82% and 11.45% respectively.

Tech Mahindra has reported 15.45% rise in its net profit at Rs 986.20 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 854.20 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 9.88% at Rs 8171.20 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 7436.20 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported a rise of 39.18% in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 1353.20 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to net profit of Rs 972.30 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company increased by 10.11% at Rs 10484.90 crore for Q1FY22 as compared Rs 9522.40 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

