Dr. Lal Pathlabs zooms on reporting around 5-fold jump in Q1 consolidated net profit

Dr. Lal Pathlabs is currently trading at Rs. 4011.10, up by 278.60 points or 7.46% from its previous closing of Rs. 3732.50 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 3750.00 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 4047.95 and Rs. 3642.00 respectively. So far 58674 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 4,047.95 on 30-Jul-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1740.60 on 01-Sep-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 4,047.95 and Rs. 3420.60 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 30730.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 55.23%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 32.96% and 11.81% respectively.

Dr. Lal Pathlabs has reported over 4-fold jump in its net profit at Rs 123.30 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 28.80 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company jumped by 2-fold at Rs 578.40 crore for Q1FY22 as compared to Rs 266.10 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

On the consolidated basis, the company has reported around 5-fold jump in its net profit attributed to the owners at Rs 131.20 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 28.40 crore for the same quarter in the previous year. Total income of the company jumped by over 2-fold at Rs 620.70 crore for Q1FY22 as compared to Rs 277.40 crore for the corresponding quarter previous year.

