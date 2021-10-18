Tata Consultancy Services wins 2021 ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Award

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won the 2021 ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Award in the category IP In-House Team of the Year. The ASSOCHAM IP Excellence Awards recognize and honor enterprises, institutions, and individuals for their pioneering efforts in facilitating innovations and creating a healthy intellectual property (IP) ecosystem in the country.

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years.

