Bajaj Finserv offers customers personal loan for medical emergencies

Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, is offering customers a personal loan for an emergency to meet planned or unplanned medical expenses. The Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan doubles up as an emergency loan courtesy of best-in-class features such as instant approval, expedited loan processing, and online disbursal in 24 hours.

Medical emergencies are rarely expected and usually occur without warning, which leads to financial strain too. Thankfully, solutions like the personal loan for emergency matters help deal with such situations promptly and without delay. Bajaj Finserv further simplifies this undertaking by making it easy to acquire funds for urgent needs. With features like simple personal loan eligibility terms and easy online loan application, this is an effective way to handle costs during a medical crisis.

Bajaj Finserv has established itself as a financial power house with interests in insurance, lending, asset management and wealth management.

Please share this news







