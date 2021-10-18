Kotak Mahindra Bank gains on partnering with India SME Forum

Kotak Mahindra Bank is currently trading at Rs. 2023.50, up by 7.40 points or 0.37% from its previous closing of Rs. 2016.10 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 2016.10 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 2046.45 and Rs. 2016.10 respectively. So far 15179 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 5 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 2077.90 on 28-Sep-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 1301.25 on 15-Oct-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 2046.45 and Rs. 1948.90 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 402655.90 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 26.00%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 57.87% and 16.13% respectively.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL) is partnering India SME Forum, a not for profit organisation for small and medium enterprises, on its India Xports 2021 initiative supported by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC).

The initiative aims at supporting Indian MSMEs with a range of exports and trade financing solutions and creating a sustainable exports ecosystem. KMBL is offering a comprehensive array of business banking solutions to all exporters registered under the India Xports initiative.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers a wide range of banking products and financial services for corporate and retail customers through a variety of delivery channels and specialized subsidiaries in the areas of personal finance, investment banking, life insurance, and wealth management.

