Strides Pharma Science rises as its arm inks pact with Ennaid Therapeutics

Strides Pharma Science is currently trading at Rs. 830.60, up by 12.75 points or 1.56% from its previous closing of Rs. 817.85 on the BSE.

The scrip opened at Rs. 828.20 and has touched a high and low of Rs. 842.00 and Rs. 828.20 respectively. So far 57005 shares were traded on the counter.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs. 10 has touched a 52 week high of Rs. 1000.00 on 08-Jan-2021 and a 52 week low of Rs. 388.00 on 16-Jun-2020.

Last one week high and low of the scrip stood at Rs. 847.45 and Rs. 796.10 respectively. The current market cap of the company is Rs. 7484.92 crore.

The promoters holding in the company stood at 29.67%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 40.90% and 29.42% respectively.

Strides Pharma Science’s step-down wholly-owned subsidiary — Strides Pharma Global has entered into an exclusive partnership with US-based Ennaid Therapeutics to produce an oral medication to treat patients with mild and asymptomatic COVID-19. Partnership with Ennaid is part of company’s initiative to provide quality and affordable treatment to the global patient pool impacted by COVID-19.

Strides Pharma Science (Formerly Strides Shasun) is a pharmaceutical company with a major focus on development and manufacture of IP-led niche finished dosage formulations. It is also among the world’s largest manufacturers of soft gelatin capsules.

Please share this news







